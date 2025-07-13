Iran ready to resume nuclear deal talks if there are no new attacks

Strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have made it difficult to reach a negotiated solution, says Abbas Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Iran has declared its readiness to resume negotiations on a nuclear deal with the United States if Tehran receives guarantees that there will be no new attacks. The statement was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports the British newspaper The Guardian.

Araghchi was the chief negotiator in the tense nuclear talks with the United States, which collapsed after Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, including the key Natanz nuclear site and ballistic missile facilities, on June 13.

According to him, the subsequent 12-day Israeli bombing campaign and the June 22 U.S. airstrike further complicated the search for a diplomatic solution.

"First of all, there must be a firm guarantee that such actions will not be repeated. The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has made it more difficult to reach a negotiated solution," the official said.

According to an early assessment of the attack by Pentagon intelligence, the US and Israeli strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear program, but only delayed it for several months.

At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump insists that Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed and that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.