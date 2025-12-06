Irish PM confirms UAV incident during Zelenskyy's visit. Police are investigating

Mr. Martin stated that the use of drones has become "a characteristic phenomenon throughout Europe"

Mickhol Martin (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

Irish police investigate the appearance of unidentified drones that followed the route of the president's plane, Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his first official visit to the country. This was reported by the broadcaster RTE.

Zelenskiy landed at Dublin Airport shortly before 23:00 on Monday, December 1. At that time, the crew of an Irish naval vessel spotted several unidentified drones north of the capital.

UAV activity was detected more than 10 kilometers offshore, east of the Hout Peninsula and Dublin Bay. The military did not use weapons to neutralize the drones.

A special detective unit of the Irish police is investigating the appearance of drones. It will work with the military and international partners.

High-ranking government officials, including Irish Prime Minister Mickhal Martin, were informed of the incident.

The day before, Martin said that later this month the National Security Council would meet to discuss the issue. He added that since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, "there has been increased activity in the area of cybersecurity, including maritime issues and the use of drones."

When asked about Russia's possible involvement, he replied: "I will not comment until we have conducted a full investigation."

At the same time, Martin assured that the security operation organized in connection with Zelenskyy's visit to Ireland this week went "particularly well."

The politician emphasized that the use of drones has become "a characteristic phenomenon throughout Europe."

On December 4, it was reported that during the arrival of Zelenskyy on December 1, four unidentified military-style drones violated the no-fly zone and flew in the direction his plane had previously been traveling.

The OP confirmed the incident and noted that it did not affect for the visit and did not make me change anything.