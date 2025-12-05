Five drones were spotted over the Il Long base in western France on December 4

A submarine (Photo: Sebastien Nogier/EPA)

Marines have struck at drones after flying over the Il Long naval base, where nuclear submarines with ballistic missiles are stationed. This was reported by the French newspaper Le Monde with reference to the gendarmerie.

On Thursday evening, several drones flew over the Ile Longue submarine base in Finistère in western France. The base is home to French nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

At around 19:30, five drones were spotted over the base bordering Brest Harbor. An operation was launched to combat and search for the drones. The marine battalion responsible for protecting the base fired several missiles against the drones.

The Il Long base, which houses the French nuclear deterrent, is guarded by 120 marine gendarmes working in coordination with the marines. The base is home to four French submarines, at least one of which is constantly at sea.

In recent months, reports of drone flights in Europe over airports and other sensitive locations, including military installations, have become more frequent, and the leaders of the countries concerned see these actions as Moscow's handiwork.

On December 4, it was reported that during the arrival of Zelenskyy on December 1, four unidentified military-grade drones violated the no-fly zone and flew in the direction his plane had previously been traveling.

The OP confirmed the incident and noted that it did not affect for the visit and did not make me change anything.