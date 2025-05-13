Kennedy bathed in a sewage stream with his grandchildren – photo

Due to severe bacterial contamination, swimming in the stream has been prohibited for over 50 years.

Robert Kennedy Jr. with his grandchildren (Photo: @RobertKennedyJr)

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. has posted family photos of himself and his grandchildren taking a dip in Rock Creek in Washington state, a stream that is banned from swimming due to years of sewage discharge, The New York Times reports .

In a social media post , the health minister said he went swimming in Rock Creek during a family walk on Mother's Day in Dumbarton Oaks Park.

As the publication notes, Rock Creek flows through a large part of northwestern Washington and is used to carry excess sewage and stormwater during rains.

Due to severe pollution, swimming in Rock Creek and other nearby rivers has been prohibited for over 50 years.

"Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens, making swimming, wading, and other contact with the water hazardous to the health of people and pets," the National Park Service warned on its website.

Dumbarton Oaks Park is located downstream from Piney Branch, a tributary of Rock Creek, which receives about 1.5 million liters of untreated sewage each year, according to the District of Columbia Water and Sewerage Authority.

The city plans to build a tunnel that will reduce the amount of wastewater entering Piney Branch and Rock Creek.

Kennedy did not respond to the publication's request for comment.