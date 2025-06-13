Key US partner in the Gulf condemns Israel's strike on Iran

Saudi Foreign Ministry calls the attack on Iran a violation of international laws and norms

Consequences of the strike on Iran (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Saudi Arabia, a key partner of the United States in the Persian Gulf, has condemned Israel's attack on Iran. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and rejection of Israel's aggression against the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermines its sovereignty and security," the statement reads.

Saudi Foreign Ministry calls the strike a violation of international laws and norms.

At the same time, the country's foreign ministry reiterated that the international community "bears responsibility for stopping this aggression".

on June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that it had carried out a "preemptive strike" against Iran's nuclear program, to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

The attack killed several of Iran's top military officials.

Rubio said the U.S. is not involved in strikes on Iran.