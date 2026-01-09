"Long live the Shah". Orientalist Semyvolos: Pahlavi's authority is growing in Iran

The collapse of the regime could tear Iran apart and it would lose its territorial integrity. Against this background, the country may support Pahlavi

The authority of the son of the last Shah, Reza Pahlavi, is growing in Iran, and slogans "Long Live the Shah" are increasingly heard in the central provinces of the country. About this LIGA.net said director of the Center for Middle East Studies, Ihor Semyvolos.

"He is gaining more and more authority among the Persians. For them, this figure is significant," he said.

According to Semyvolos, the local population is rightly afraid that the collapse of the regime could tear the country apart and Iran would lose its territorial integrity. Therefore, Iranians may support Pahlavi.

At the same time, according to the expert, national minorities are wary of Pahlavi's growing popularity. They see slogans like "Long Live the Shah" as a potential threat to their interests.

Semivolos suggested that Pahlavi may have a desire to become the new Shah and restore the monarchy. However, he is maneuvering, trying to unite different forces, from republicans to monarchists.

"His program says that he is not and will not be a shah, but he wants to be an arbiter who will lead the country to democracy while maintaining unity. He says he wants political changes, a new constitution, elections. Perhaps it will be a republic, a constitutional monarchy, or some other form of government. He said that the people should decide on the system in a referendum. The people can choose whatever they want, as long as they have power in their hands," Semyvolos added.

REFERENCE Reza Pahlavi is the son of the last Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who ruled Iran until the Islamic Revolution of 1979. After the revolution, the monarchical system was abolished, and he and his family were forced into exile.



Reza Pahlavi has been living in the United States for a long time. He was trained as a fighter pilot and holds a degree in political science. He is often seen as a key figure in the possible options for a change of power in the country.



