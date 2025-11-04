Mexican President denies reports of a possible US military mission in the country

Mexico will not agree to the United States sending its troops to fight the cartels, Claudia Sheinbaum said

Claudia Sheinbaum (Photo: Mario Guzman/EPA)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that unilateral US military action on the country's territory is "impossible," despite the fact that the United States has stepped up its military efforts in recent months, including strikes in Latin America. The statement of the country's leader is quoted by Reuters .

Sheinbaum's comments came in response to a question about an NBC News report published on Monday, which stated that the United States has begun detailed planning for a new anti-cartel operation in Mexico, including sending troops and intelligence officers to the country.

"This will not happen. We have no reports that this will happen... And, moreover, we do not agree with it," Sheinbaum said at a briefing.

She has repeatedly rejected unilateral US military action in Mexico, including proposals by US President Donald Trump to send US troops to fight drug cartels.

On October 25, it was reported that the United States imposed sanctions on Colombian President Petro as Trump sharply escalated the conflict with the country over allegations that its head refused to stop the flow of cocaine to the United States.

On October 27, the United States launched three strikes on four ships in the Pacific Ocean that were allegedly transporting drugs.