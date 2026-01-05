Mexican president does not believe Trump's threats of invasion are serious

Claudia Sheinbaum (Photo: Jose Mendez/EPA)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has downplayed the threat of a US invasion of her country and reiterated her rejection of the presence of the US military. Her words are quoted by the agency Bloomberg.

"I don't believe in an invasion. I don't think they're taking it seriously," Sheinbaum said Monday at the first briefing after U.S. troops captured Venezuela's dictator Nicolás Maduro early on a Saturday morning.

Sheinbaum said that during numerous phone conversations, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that the U.S. military be allowed to enter Mexico, an idea she has always rejected. However, the politician emphasized her willingness to cooperate with the United States in the fight against drug trafficking.

The Mexican president added that she opposes U.S. intervention in Venezuela and that the American continent belongs to its people, not to any superpower.

"The sovereignty and self-determination of peoples are not subject to discussion," she said.

The agency recalled that on Sunday, a day after the United States captured Maduro during a raid in Caracas, Trump warned Colombia and Mexico that he would not tolerate the flow of drugs to the United States.

"Mexico has to get its act together because drugs are flowing through Mexico. And we're going to have to do something about it," Trump said, adding that he had repeatedly offered Sheinbaum the help of the U.S. military to "clean up" the country.