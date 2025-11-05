Norway will build fences and increase surveillance along the border with Russia

Norway announces modernization of its 198-kilometer border with Russia amid incidents in Europe

The border (Illustrative photo: Annika Byrde/EPA)

Norway will strengthen its border with Russia with fences, surveillance systems and drones. This was reported by Dagens.

Norway announces major upgrades to its 198-kilometer border with Russia, including new fencing, surveillance systems and the use of drones to improve monitoring.

According to the Norwegian police, fences will be installed at key points, including Skafferhullet, the former border crossing at Ser Waranger, and Norway's only official border crossing with Russia, Storskog.

The new border fence at Skafferhullet alone will cost about 400,000 euros.

According to officials, modern sensors and surveillance cameras will also be deployed to monitor activity along the border.

Drones may be used to improve aerial surveillance in some parts of the border, said Ellen Catherine Hetta, chief of police of Finnmark County, calling these innovations necessary to "modernize the border.".

Lieutenant Colonel Rune Rippon of the Norwegian General Staff emphasizes that the military and police will deepen their cooperation as part of the border strengthening initiative.

"The security situation in Europe is forcing Norway to take measures to strengthen border control," he added.

Although Norway is not a member of the European Union, it is a member of the Schengen Agreement and the European Economic Area, which allows it to work closely with EU border and security structures.

In May, it was reported that Finland had completed the construction of the first 35 km of the 4.5-meter-high fence it is building on its closed eastern border with Russia.

Prior to that, Western media reported that Russia was strengthening its military infrastructure near the Finnish border. NATO believes that in five years, Moscow may attack the country.