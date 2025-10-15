Pakistan strikes in Afghanistan, there are casualties. The parties concluded a temporary truce

Taliban patrol on the border with Pakistan (Photo: EPA/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN)

on October 15, new fighting erupted on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan with "dozens of casualties," according to Reuters and PTV News. But then the sides signed a 48-hour truce.

According to unnamed PTV News security sources, the Pakistani army has carried out "targeted strikes" on key Afghan Taliban hideouts. The strikes hit Kandahar province and the capital Kabul.

Afghanistan's Taliban Battalion 4 and Border Guard Brigade 6 were reportedly completely destroyed. According to security sources, "dozens of foreign and Afghan operatives" were killed .

"Interlocutors in the security forces report that the Pakistani army has all the capabilities to give a decisive and complete rebuff to any external aggression," the publication says.

At the same time, the Afghan Taliban claimed that the strikes allegedly killed more than a dozen civilians and wounded about 100 others. Pakistan, for its part, reported that four civilians were injured in attacks by Taliban forces in Chaman Agency.

In a second incident between troops and militants in Pakistan's Orakzai border district, six Pakistani soldiers were killed and six others wounded, two security officials told Reuters.

The attacks erupted, according to the sources, during a search operation by troops in the area after a militant attack killed 11 Pakistani soldiers last week.

According to Reuters, citing the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, after the new clash, the parties agreed to a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours, starting at 18:00 local time in Pakistan (16:00 in Kyiv). The two sides intend to make "sincere efforts to find a positive solution to a complex but solvable problem" through dialogue.