Poland installs first elements of anti-drone system on the border with Belarus – photo

Marcin Kerwinski (Photo: Kerwinski / X)

On the Polish-Belarusian border, near the village of Krynki in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland has begun installing the first elements of a system to combat drones. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Marcin Kierwinski during a press conference with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reported RMF24.

A radar, the first component of the PCL system, has already been installed on an observation tower over 70 meters high. In total, such systems are planned to be installed on four additional towers already built.

The new equipment will allow us to detect and monitor objects approaching from the east, and in the future, neutralize them. The data will be transmitted to the monitoring center in Bialystok and to the border outposts. The system was developed and manufactured by Polish companies and is scheduled to be launched in January.

Kerwinsky in the X network reportedhe emphasized that Polish borders are safe and well protected. According to him, the efficiency of border protection in this area reaches 98%.

Kerwinski and Tusk (Photo: Kerwinski / X)

Kervinsky_on_the_border_with_Belarus (Photo: Kervinsky / X)