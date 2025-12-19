Zelensky offered Poland drone defense technology: We know how to fight off each one

President says Ukraine is ready to share its experience with Poland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karol Navrotskyi (Photo: EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK)

Ukraine currently possesses the most advanced technologies for protecting human life and strong weapons production capabilities and offers this experience to Poland. About said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Karol Navrotsky.

According to the President, it is about helping to protect against all types of drones that Russia could use to attack. He emphasized that Ukraine wants to be in solidarity in strengthening both countries, the region and Europe as a whole.

"I offer Poland all this experience. Ukraine offers Poland advice on drone defense – we know how to fight off each and every type of drone that Russia has," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to continue maintaining a security dialogue with Poland, given the threats from Belarus. In addition to drone defense, Kyiv can offer cooperation on maritime security.

"I invite President Navrotsky to visit Ukraine – we will demonstrate our production and security capabilities, which can strengthen cooperation," Zelensky summarized.