Poland is preparing a manual on how to act in the event of war or natural disaster, seeking to strengthen national resilience amid heightened regional uncertainty. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Robert Klonowski.

the 40-page brochure, titled "Safety Guide," provides tips on getting clean water, responding to air raids or power outages, and finding bomb shelters as part of Poland's first public awareness campaign in a decade.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has repeatedly warned that the threat of global war is serious and real, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine and accusations of Russian sabotage against the West.

"Wars are not won on the front lines. The Ukrainian example shows this very clearly," Klonowski said.

Brochure warns that food, medicine and gasoline supplies could run out during crisis, government says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the brochure, which will be released online in September in Polish, will be translated into English and Ukrainian later, and that they plan to release a Braille version and a children's version.

Ministry plans to distribute hard copies to all 14 million households in Poland.

In May, Tusk said that the Baltic Sea, like Poland's eastern border, could become a place of permanent hybrid confrontation.

Zelensky, speaking at a forum in the Netherlands on June 24, warned that Russia is preparing new operations against Europe. He believes that as long as Putin kills, he lives.