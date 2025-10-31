Polish MiG-29s intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic for the third time in a week

Russian Il-20 aircraft again flew without a plan and with transponder turned off

Russian aircraft (Photo: Polish Armed Forces Operational Command)

Polish MiG-29 fighters intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a week. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

On Friday, October 31, at about 09:00, a pair of Polish MiG-29s were again taken into the air to intercept a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

The Russian aircraft was again flying without a submitted plan and with its transponder switched off, which posed a potential threat to traffic safety in the region. Polish pilots intercepted and identified the foreign aircraft, which was escorted in accordance with NATO procedures.

There was no violation of Polish airspace. This is the third such incident this week, confirming the growing activity of Russian aviation in the region.