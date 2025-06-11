Polish soldier who fired at migrants on the border with Belarus faces charges

The border (Illustrative photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

Poland has charged a soldier who opened fire on migrants on the border with Belarus. This was reported by RMF24.

The incident occurred back in March 2024. The man fired warning shots near the border with Belarus.

The Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office accused him of exceeding his authority to determine the rules for the use of weapons, which posed a threat to, among others, other soldiers and border guards.

The indictment filed with the Garrison Military Court in Warsaw states that on March 25, 2024, near the village of Dubichi Tserkowni, a soldier fired 12 shots in the direction of a group of migrants, posing a direct threat to their lives and health.

According to the investigators, the accused soldier exposed these individuals to a direct danger of loss of life or serious harm to health, thereby acting to the detriment of their private interests and the public interest.

A separate investigation was conducted into a second soldier who was also suspected of abuse of power. The investigation against him was terminated after expert opinions that he was in the line of fire himself.

on March 18, 2025, it was reported that migrants threw stones at a Polish patrol and damaged a police car on the border with Belarus.

On April 4, Tusk said that Poland will conduct an information campaign in seven countries to combat illegal migration.

On June 9, it was reported that within a few days migrants attacked border guards several times using stones.