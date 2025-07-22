Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has died

Ozzy Osbourne (Photo: x.com/OzzyOsbourne)

British rock singer and one of the founders of Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne has died, he was 76 years old. This was reported by the rock star's family, reports Sky news.

"It is with a sadness that is beyond words that we are forced to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love," the statement reads.

He died almost three weeks after his farewell concert. Speaking onstage at the time, he said to his fans, sitting on a throne: "You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart.".

Osborne had Parkinson's disease, and in recent years had other health problems, including complications from injuries sustained in a fall in 2019.

During his career, the rock singer was twice inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame and the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a star on Broad Street in Birmingham, an Ivor Novello star, and five Grammy Awards in 12 nominations.

Osborne is survived by his wife Sharon and children Amy, Kelly and Jack, as well as two older children Jessica and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley and grandchildren.