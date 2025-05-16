Rubio says now is 'critical moment' for nuclear deal with Iran

The day before, Donald Trump said that the United States is "very close" to reaching an agreement with Iran

Marco Rubio (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Now is a "critical moment" for the United States to conclude a nuclear deal with Iran, given the level of uranium enrichment in the country. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as quoted by CNN.

"This is a critical moment. U.S. President Donald Trump has made this a priority, and now people understand the urgency because they are close enough, too close to feel comfortable, to nuclear weapons," Rubio said.

He emphasized that the United States should "roll this back one way or another, and we hope that it will happen peacefully and through a process of negotiation".

CNN recalled that during his tour of the Persian Gulf, Trump repeatedly warned that Iran should never get nuclear weapons, threatening to strike the country if Tehran did not reach a nuclear deal.

May 15 The US president says the US is "very close" to reaching a deal with Iran after Tehran "allegedly" agreed to its terms.