Russian fighter jet violates Estonian airspace for the first time in 2025
A Russian fighter jet violated Estonian airspace the day before. This was reported by the broadcaster ERR with reference to the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense.
According to the military, on Tuesday, May 13, a Su-35 fighter jet of the Russian Air Force violated Estonian airspace near the Jüminda Peninsula. The incident lasted less than one minute.
The fighter jet had no flight plan and its transponder was turned off. In addition, the plane also had no two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control.
Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets, which were on a NATO air policing mission in the region in Emara, responded to the incident and conducted a reconnaissance flight.
On Wednesday, May 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Estonia and handed him a note.
This was the first violation of Estonian airspace by a Russian aircraft this year.
- on April 24, 2025, Swedish Gripen fighters patrolling NATO airspace from Poland were first lifted off because of an approaching Russian aircraft.
- On April 26, it was reported that a military helicopter of the Baltic Fleet violated Polish airspace.