Swedish investigators expect to complete the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream Baltic gas pipelines by the end of 2023, announced the head of the investigative team, Mats Ljungqvist.

"We hope to conclude the investigation shortly but there is still a lot to do and nothing will happen for the next four weeks," the prosecutor explained.

In June 2023, Ljungqvist reported, although without details, that he discussed the progress of the investigation with representatives of the German prosecutor's office. At that time, he expressed hope that the investigation could be completed no later than fall.

The explosions on the route of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022 in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Both countries believe the blasts were deliberate and are investigating to identify those responsible.

The New York Times, citing American intelligence sources, reported that sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was allegedly carried out by pro-Ukrainian groups. The US National Security Council has not confirmed this data.

In March 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Ukraine's alleged involvement in Nord Stream sabotage. At the beginning of June, he once again declared that Kyiv was not involved in these explosions.

