Stefanishyna: Ukraine is negotiating with the US to provide Tomahawk missiles

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna said that Kyiv is holding "positive" talks with the United States on the purchase of long-range Tomahawk missiles. She said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

Discussions are ongoing and delegations are working to increase financial resources to purchase more military capabilities from the United States. The talks are not only about the Tomahawk, but also about other long-range weapons.

"We are talking not only about Tomahawks, but also about various types of other long- and short-range missiles, and I can only say one thing: this is very positive," the diplomat said .

Stefanishyna added that Ukraine is making every effort to provide additional air defense capabilities. Any refusal to put pressure on Russia will be seen as giving the country a green light to build up its capabilities.