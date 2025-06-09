Swedish Foreign Ministry believes Greta Thunberg does not need help

Greta Thunberg with part of the team (Photo: ORIETTA SCARDINO/EPA)

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard believes that environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was detained by Israeli soldiers on her way to Gaza, does not currently need the support of the country's Foreign Ministry. At the same time, she criticized the detained activists for calling for "pressure on the Swedish government," which has paralyzed the work of the Foreign Ministry. The diplomat said this in an interview with SVT.

According to Shterngard, Israel "has certain capabilities" to escort the ship on which the activists sailed to Gaza, in accordance with international law.

"If she needs consular support, we will do everything we can, as we do with all Swedish citizens," she added.

Stenergard criticized Greta Thunberg for her call on social media to "put pressure on the Swedish government," after which the activist's supporters began calling the Foreign Ministry.

"It is quite dangerous to conduct a campaign that leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' consular hotline being disconnected. The consequence of this is that Swedes who need help abroad are forced to wait in line for too long, says the Minister of Foreign Affairs," the minister said.