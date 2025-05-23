The ban on foreigners studying at Harvard will affect the future Queen of Belgium
Рrincess Elizabeth, 23, who is to become Queen of Belgium in the future, may not be able to study at Harvard due to new restrictions on foreign students imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Reuters .
"Princess Elizabeth has just completed her first year of school. The impact of this decision [of the Trump administration] will become clearer in the coming days or weeks. We are currently studying the situation," said Laure Vandorne, spokesperson for the Royal Palace of Belgium.
Princess Elisabeth, heir to the Belgian throne and eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, is studying at Harvard's Master of Public Policy program. This two-year course, as stated on the university's website, is designed to broaden students' horizons and give them the skills for a career in public service.
Prior to studying in the United States, Elizabeth earned a degree in history and politics from Oxford.
Harvard itself said that the restrictions imposed by the Trump administration on foreign students are illegal and are seen as a politically motivated move.
- Оn April 14, 2025, it was reported that a group of American professors sued the Trump administration over its threat to withhold $8.7 billion in federal funding from Harvard University.
- On April 17, Noem announced the cancellation of two grants totaling more than $2.7 million allocated to Harvard University.
- On April 21, Harvard sued the Trump administration over multibillion-dollar cuts to the university's research funding.
- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem ordered the termination of certification under the Harvard University Student Exchange Program starting in the 2025-2026 academic year.
