The ban on foreigners studying at Harvard will affect the future Queen of Belgium

Рrincess Elisabeth, 23, heir to the Belgian throne, is studying for a master's degree in public policy at Harvard

Princess Elizabeth (Photo: Instagram)

Рrincess Elizabeth, 23, who is to become Queen of Belgium in the future, may not be able to study at Harvard due to new restrictions on foreign students imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Reuters .

"Princess Elizabeth has just completed her first year of school. The impact of this decision [of the Trump administration] will become clearer in the coming days or weeks. We are currently studying the situation," said Laure Vandorne, spokesperson for the Royal Palace of Belgium.

Princess Elisabeth, heir to the Belgian throne and eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, is studying at Harvard's Master of Public Policy program. This two-year course, as stated on the university's website, is designed to broaden students' horizons and give them the skills for a career in public service.

Prior to studying in the United States, Elizabeth earned a degree in history and politics from Oxford.

Harvard itself said that the restrictions imposed by the Trump administration on foreign students are illegal and are seen as a politically motivated move.