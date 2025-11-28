The body of a Ukrainian was found in a burned car in Vienna. Police suspect murder

Vienna, Austria (Photo: Depositphotos)

In Vienna, the body of a man with signs of violent death was found in the back seat of a burnt-out Mercedes car, reports vienna police. According to the information Kronen Zeitungthe deceased was a citizen of Ukraine.

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, November 26, in the Vienna district of Donaustadt. A local resident noticed a burning car and called the emergency services. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a man was found in the back seat of the car.

According to the forensic medical examination, the man died a violent death. There were traces of blows on his body, but law enforcement officials believe the most likely cause of death was asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation or heat shock.

The police preliminarily believe that the fire was caused by an intentional arson attack on the car's interior with a flammable substance. Investigators are now actively searching for the person who killed the 21-year-old man and are establishing the motive for the crime.

Law enforcement officials also reported that the identity of the deceased was "largely established," but DNA analysis results are needed for final confirmation.

According to the police, it is likely a 21-year-old man who was reported missing at about 00:30 on November 26, 2025, by a family friend living abroad.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung notesthe victim, whose body was found in a burnt-out Mercedes, was a citizen of Ukraine.