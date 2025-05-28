The EU plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea

The information will be shared with Ukraine and other Black Sea countries, Kaja Kallas said

Kaya Kallas (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

The European Union wants to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor potential threats and protect critical infrastructure. This was announced by the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, reports Bloomberg.

This move reflects the increased interest in the region since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The goal of the new security center will be to provide early warning of possible threats by enhancing surveillance capabilities, Kallas said. The official added that information will be shared with Ukraine and other countries in the Black Sea region whenever possible.

Kallas also suggested organizing a special meeting of EU ministers with neighboring countries to strengthen cooperation in the region.