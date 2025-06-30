The ISS reported one of the most powerful hacking attacks in recent years.

The cyber threat to the International Court of Justice in The Hague has been localized.

International Criminal Court (Photo: ICC)

The International Criminal Court has reported that it has been the target of one of the most powerful hacking attacks in recent years. An analysis of the consequences of the cyberattack is currently underway.

The incident occurred at the end of last week.

"A new, complex, and targeted cybersecurity incident has been detected, which has now been localized," the court said in a statement.

An analysis of the impact of the hacking attack is being conducted across the entire ISS, and measures are being taken to mitigate any consequences of the cyberattack.

As noted in court, this is the second attack of this type against the criminal court. The previous one occurred in October 2023.

At that time, a targeted and sophisticated attack aimed at espionage and a serious attempt to undermine the court's mandate were reported.

The ISS emphasized that it considers it necessary to inform the public and participating states about such incidents, as well as about efforts to resolve them, and called for "continued support in the face of such challenges."