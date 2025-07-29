The Netherlands to ban two Israeli ministers from entering the country and summon ambassador over Gaza

Kaspar Veldkamp (Photo: x.com/ministerBZ)

The Netherlands will ban two Israeli ministers from entering the country, recognizing them as "undesirable foreigners in the Schengen system." This is stated in a letter to the Parliament from Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp.

These are Minister of National Security Itamir Ben-Gvir and Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich. The reason for the decision was their role in the "unbearable and indefensible situation" in the Gaza Strip.

"The decision is based on their repeated incitement to settler violence against Palestinians, calls for illegal settlement expansion and support for ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip," Veldkamp wrote .

His representative confirmed that the Foreign Minister will personally summon the Israeli ambassador on July 29.

"Later today, our minister will also decide whether he wants to support the suspension of the trade provisions of the EU-Israel Association Agreement," the spokesman said .

The decision came after an emergency meeting in The Hague on July 28, at which Prime Minister Dick Schoof, his three deputies, Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans met to agree on measures amid mounting domestic and international pressure.