The UK will allow voting from the age of 16 and using a bank card

Changes to the British electoral system are being implemented to modernize democracy

Illustrative photo: ANDY RAIN/ ERA

The UK government plans to grant citizens the right to vote in all elections from the age of 16 and allow the use of bank cards for identity verification. This was announced... reports the country's government portal.

Changes to the British electoral system are being implemented to modernize democracy.

"The plan for change, published on July 17, will help engage democratic forces in a changing world and help restore confidence in British democracy," the British government press service said.

It is noted that in this way, sixteen-year-olds in Britain, who have the right to work and serve in the army, will gain the right to vote on issues that concern them.

In addition, the government plans to allow the use of bank cards issued in the UK to confirm the voter's identity, in order to expand people's access to voting.

According to the UK Electoral Commission, 4% of those who did not vote in the 2024 general election cited a lack of voter ID as the reason. This equates to approximately three-quarters of a million people across the UK, the commission reported.