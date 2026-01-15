The US seizes another Venezuelan oil tanker. This is the sixth in recent weeks – video
The United States seized another Venezuelan tanker, the Veronica, which was transporting oil. About reported The United States Southern Command.
The vessel was detained by US Marines and sailors operating from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Ford aircraft carrier. The operation took place on the night of January 15, 2026.
"Veronika is the last tanker to operate in contravention of the President's Trump blockade for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean," the statement said.
The Southern Command added that in the future, only oil supplied "properly and legally" will be exported from Venezuela.
Through #OpSouthernSpear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere in partnership with @USCG through @DHSgov and @TheJusticeDept.- U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 15, 2026
In another pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear,.. pic.twitter.com/brxO9xXUu3
- december 17, 2025 USA introduced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's ports.
- Within weeks, the US attacked six Venezuelan tankers. The first Venezuelan vessel was captured USA on December 21. On the same day it became known about the second seized tanker, the next seizure of two tankers took place january 7. Another tanker was attacked january 9.
