"The world is tired of jesters". Sybiga responds to Iranian Foreign Minister's accusations against Zelensky

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga responded to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's harsh statement on the President's speech Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This is stated in the post of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on the social network X.

Sibiga said that being offended by Zelenskyy's words is like being offended by a mirror.

Read also A revolution without saviors. Iranian oppositionist on the struggle of the zoomers against ayatollahs and monarchs

"As in Surah Al-Zuhruf (43:78): "We have certainly brought you the truth, but most of you have turned away from the truth," he added.

Sibiga noted that "the world is tired of jesters. And it's time for Iran to stop drowning its own people in blood, lining its pockets and fomenting numerous wars at the expense of Iranians who want peace and a better life.

Earlier that day, Arakchi in X pounced accusing Zelenskyy after his remarks on Iran in Davos.

Iran's Foreign Minister said that the Ukrainian president allegedly takes money from European and American taxpayers "to line the pockets of his corrupt generals and to resist what he calls illegal aggression and violation of the UN Charter."

"At the same time, he openly and shamelessly calls for illegal US aggression against Iran, which violates the same UN Charter," Araqchi wrote.

He added, addressing Zelenskyy, that "the world is tired of these confused clowns." Araqchi said that the Ukrainian army is allegedly "teeming" with foreigners, while Iran can defend itself.