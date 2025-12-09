Trump calls reporter "insufferable" after asking about strikes on boats carrying drug traffickers

US President angry at reminder of promise to release video of strike on drug ship

Donald Trump (Photo: Yuri Gripas/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump attacked the journalist after she asked a question about the US strikes on boats carrying drug traffickers in early September. This was reported by the media, The Hill.

On Monday, December 8, Trump criticized an ABC News reporter after she pressed him about military strikes on drug traffickers' boats.

Thus, Rachel Scott asked Trump whether he would instruct the Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to publish the video of the second attack on the ship on September 2, after last week it said it would have "no problem" releasing the video.

"I didn't say that. You said it, I didn't say it," Trump said, denying the original reference.

After Scott pressed the US president on the issue, he ridiculed her, calling her "the most disgusting reporter in the whole world."

"Let me tell you that you are an insufferable, terrible, really terrible reporter. And it's always the same with you. I've told you before, whatever Hegseth wants to do is fine with me," Trump continued.

Trump to a reporter:



You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place.



You are an obnoxious, terrible reporter.



It is always the same thing with you. pic.twitter.com/65ht77ff7H - Clash Report (@clashreport) December 8, 2025

The media recalled that Trump had previously clashed with Scott, including last year at an event of the National Association of Black Journalists during the election campaign.

On December 28, the newspaper The Washington Post wrote that on September 2, the US military launched the first strike on the ship in the Caribbean Sea and watched the boat burn for several minutes via a live drone broadcast.

When the smoke cleared, they spotted two survivors holding onto the wreckage. The US military then launched a second strike, following Hagseth's instructions. A number of experts in WP's comments concluded that the order to strike again at the survivors was a war crime.