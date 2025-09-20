Trump demands that Venezuelan authorities accept prisoners and patients of mental hospitals

The US President has spoken about the "incalculable price" that the Venezuelan regime will pay if it does not agree

Donald Trump (Photo: Neil Hall/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump threatened Venezuela's leadership with consequences if it refuses to accept prisoners and psychiatric patients who were allegedly forcibly transferred to the country. The U.S. president posted a relevant message published in Truth Social.

"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all prisoners and people from mental institutions, including the world's worst hospitals for the mentally ill, who have been forcibly transferred to the United States by the Venezuelan 'leadership'," Trump said in a statement.

He added that thousands of people were injured and killed by these "monsters".

"Get them out of our country now, or the price you will pay will be incalculable," Trump summarized.

On January 19, 2025, Axios wrote that Trump administration wants Maduro to step down as head of Venezuela.

In August, the US increased remuneration from $25 million to $50 million for information that would help apprehend Maduro.

on August 29, Axios wrote that the United States, under the guise of fighting drug trafficking in Venezuela, may to try to overthrow the Maduro regime.