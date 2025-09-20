Trump demands that Venezuelan authorities accept prisoners and patients of mental hospitals
President of the United States Donald Trump threatened Venezuela's leadership with consequences if it refuses to accept prisoners and psychiatric patients who were allegedly forcibly transferred to the country. The U.S. president posted a relevant message published in Truth Social.

"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all prisoners and people from mental institutions, including the world's worst hospitals for the mentally ill, who have been forcibly transferred to the United States by the Venezuelan 'leadership'," Trump said in a statement.

He added that thousands of people were injured and killed by these "monsters".

"Get them out of our country now, or the price you will pay will be incalculable," Trump summarized.

