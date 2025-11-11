Trump says he is ready to reduce duties for India after the reduction of Russian oil imports

The US President noted that this will happen at some stage due to India's refusal from Russian energy carriers

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Will Oliver)

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his readiness to reduce tariffs on imports from India. He said this during the swearing-in ceremony of the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States.

While talking to journalists at the White House, Trump was asked if he was ready to reduce tariffs for New Delhi. He explained that the high duties were related to energy purchases from Russia.

"Right now, the tariffs are very high for India because of Russian oil, and they have stopped importing Russian oil.Yes, we are going to lower the tariffs," Trump said.

He did not share any details. When asked about the reduction, the US leader replied that it would happen "at some point.".