Trump says he is ready to reduce duties for India after the reduction of Russian oil imports
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his readiness to reduce tariffs on imports from India. He said this during the swearing-in ceremony of the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States.
While talking to journalists at the White House, Trump was asked if he was ready to reduce tariffs for New Delhi. He explained that the high duties were related to energy purchases from Russia.
"Right now, the tariffs are very high for India because of Russian oil, and they have stopped importing Russian oil.Yes, we are going to lower the tariffs," Trump said.
He did not share any details. When asked about the reduction, the US leader replied that it would happen "at some point.".
- on August 27, it became known that the United States imposed a 50% duty on Indian imports for the purchase of Russian oil. The restriction affected more than 55% of India's exports.
- In October, it became known that India was changing course to Middle Eastern oil instead of Russian. In particular, the energy giant Reliance Industries has begun to actively buy oil from the Middle East.
- On October 23, Bloomberg wrote about a possible reduction in Russian oil supplies to India to almost zero after sanctions were imposed on oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.
- On October 28, it became known that Indian oil refineries stopped new purchases of Russian oil after the introduction of US sanctionsy
