Trump signs government funding bill, ending longest shutdown
US President Donald Trump has signed a government funding bill that ends the longest shutdown in the country's history. The document was approved by both houses of Congress after reaching a compromise, reports CNN.
The House of Representatives supported the bill by a margin of 222 votes to 209. Six Democrats voted in favor, while two Republicans voted against .
The document was also approved by the Senate, after which the bill was sent to the president.
The decision ensures the operation of federal services until the end of January, but leaves open the issue of extending tax credits under the Obamacare program. It was this issue that became the main point of confrontation between Democrats, who insisted on extending the subsidies, and Republicans.
The confrontation between the White House and Congress led to large-scale disruptions in the work of government agencies. Hundreds of thousands of workers were sent on forced unpaid leave, and social support programs were disrupted.
- on October 1, the US government suspended its work due to the failure of Congress to approve a budget in time to fund a number of federal agencies.
- According to Ahios, the shutdown in the US caused a delay in arms exports to NATO and Ukraine worth $5 billion.
- On November 11, the Senate approved a bill to reopen the government.
