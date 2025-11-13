Trump signs government funding bill, ending longest shutdown

With the signing of the government funding bill, the US President ends the record-breaking shutdown

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Fransis Chung)

US President Donald Trump has signed a government funding bill that ends the longest shutdown in the country's history. The document was approved by both houses of Congress after reaching a compromise, reports CNN.

The House of Representatives supported the bill by a margin of 222 votes to 209. Six Democrats voted in favor, while two Republicans voted against .

Read also Trump has started a fight he risks losing

The document was also approved by the Senate, after which the bill was sent to the president.

The decision ensures the operation of federal services until the end of January, but leaves open the issue of extending tax credits under the Obamacare program. It was this issue that became the main point of confrontation between Democrats, who insisted on extending the subsidies, and Republicans.

The confrontation between the White House and Congress led to large-scale disruptions in the work of government agencies. Hundreds of thousands of workers were sent on forced unpaid leave, and social support programs were disrupted.

REFERENCE A shutdown is a temporary cessation of the work of the US government due to the lack of an approved budget or funding. This means that government agencies are left without funds and federal employees are furloughed. Critical services continue to operate, often without pay, until the shutdown ends. The current shutdown lasted 42 days and became the longest in US history. The previous record of 35 days was set in 2018-2019, also during Trump's presidency. A shutdown is a temporary cessation of the work of the US government due to the lack of an approved budget or funding. This means that government agencies are left without funds and federal employees are furloughed. Critical services continue to operate, often without pay, until the shutdown ends. The current shutdown lasted 42 days and became the longest in US history. The previous record of 35 days was set in 2018-2019, also during Trump's presidency.