US Senate approves bill ending the longest shutdown in history

The US Senate has approved a compromise bill that will end the longest shutdown in the country's history.

The document was supported by 60 senators, including almost all Republicans and eight Democrats. Only 40 voted against it .

The document provides for the restoration of funding for federal agencies, which expired on October 1, and a halt to US President Donald Trump's campaign to cut government staff. Any layoffs are suspended until January 30.

Next, the House of Representatives will consider the agreement. Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans to approve the document on Wednesday and send it to Trump for his signature. The President called the deal "very good.".

Under the agreement, funding will continue until January 30. During this period, the country's federal debt could rise to about $38 trillion. This means that the debt will increase by about $1.8 trillion in a year.