Turkish military plane crashes on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan – video

There were 20 people on board the Turkish C130, search and rescue operations are underway at the crash site

A Turkish military transport plane C130 crashed on the border of Azerbaijan and Georgia. There were 20 people on board, The Ministry of National Defense of the country.

"A C130 military cargo plane flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Search and rescue operations have been launched in cooperation with the Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities," the statement said .

According to the Georgian Air Navigation Administration, the plane did not send a distress signal, reports Trend. It disappeared from the radar a few minutes after crossing Georgian airspace in the area of Signakhi, 5 km from the border with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan and expressed condolences. In his letter to Erdogan, he expressed regret over the deaths of the military, but the Turkish side did not officially announce this.

And Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov contacted Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and said that the country is ready to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of the plane crash, conducting rescue operations and sending its specialists to the site.

"With God's help, we will cope with this disaster with minimal losses. May God have mercy on our martyrs, and may we be with them in our prayers," Erdogan commented on the plane crash, reports Anadolu Ajansı.

