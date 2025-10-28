Plane with 12 tourists crashes in Kenya: all dead - photos

The plane was presumably flying to the Masai Mara National Reserve. The causes of the crash are being investigated

Aircraft 5Y-CCA (Illustrative photo: jetphotos.com)

A plane with 12 people on board has crashed in Kenya,, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said. According to the police, all were killed, reports Xinhua and BBC.

According to the aviation authority, the light aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA, was en route from Diana to Kichwa Tembo. It crashed at 05:30 GMT (03:50 Kyiv time) in the coastal district of Kwale.

"There were 12 people on board the plane. Government authorities have already arrived at the scene to determine the cause of the crash and its consequences," KCAA reported .

Police reported that all passengers on board, presumably tourists, died in the crash. They were on their way to the Masai Mara National Reserve.

The plane belonged to an airline that operated flights between Mombasa and other popular tourist destinations in the country.

According to Kenyan TV channel Citizen TV, the plane caught fire after the impact. Rescue operations are underway at the site, but are hampered by bad weather.

UPDATED at 13:47. Kenyan airline Mombasa Air Safar said there were 10 passengers on board, including eight Hungarians and two Germans. The captain of the plane was a Kenyan. No 12 victims have been reported., reports Reuters. There are no survivors.

✈️Plane Crash in Kenya ????????



A Cessna Caravan (5Y-CCA) operated by Mombasa Air Safari crashed in Kwale County



En route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo Lodge near Maasai Mara



All 12 on board dead, mostly foreign #tourists #planecrash #KenyaIn2055 #Kenya #MainaAndKingangi #همسه_صباحيه pic.twitter.com/WxIkfUwbLD - Rapid Reveal (@rapid_reveal) October 28, 2025

on June 12, in India, a passenger plane collided with dormitories: .

On July 22, 27 people were killed and 170 injured when a Bangladeshi Air Force plane crashed into a school.

On October 20, a Boeing plane slid off the runway into the sea at Hong Kong's airport, killing two people,

290 dead, one passenger survives.