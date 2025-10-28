Plane with 12 tourists crashes in Kenya: all dead - photos

Plane with 12 tourists crashes in Kenya: all dead - photossupplemented
A plane with 12 people on board has crashed in Kenya,, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said. According to the police, all were killed, reports Xinhua and BBC.
According to the aviation authority, the light aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA, was en route from Diana to Kichwa Tembo. It crashed at 05:30 GMT (03:50 Kyiv time) in the coastal district of Kwale.
"There were 12 people on board the plane. Government authorities have already arrived at the scene to determine the cause of the crash and its consequences," KCAA reported .
Police reported that all passengers on board, presumably tourists, died in the crash. They were on their way to the Masai Mara National Reserve.
The plane belonged to an airline that operated flights between Mombasa and other popular tourist destinations in the country.
According to Kenyan TV channel Citizen TV, the plane caught fire after the impact. Rescue operations are underway at the site, but are hampered by bad weather.
UPDATED at 13:47. Kenyan airline Mombasa Air Safar said there were 10 passengers on board, including eight Hungarians and two Germans. The captain of the plane was a Kenyan. No 12 victims have been reported., reports Reuters. There are no survivors.
✈️Plane Crash in Kenya ????????- Rapid Reveal (@rapid_reveal) October 28, 2025
A Cessna Caravan (5Y-CCA) operated by Mombasa Air Safari crashed in Kwale County
En route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo Lodge near Maasai Mara
All 12 on board dead, mostly foreign #tourists #planecrash #KenyaIn2055 #Kenya #MainaAndKingangi #همسه_صباحيه pic.twitter.com/WxIkfUwbLD
