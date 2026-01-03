TV shows from elite units. Trump gives details of Maduro's detention

Trump says the US will be actively involved in deciding who will lead Venezuela in the future

Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump watched the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from Mar-a-Lago in real time as a "television show." About this he said on Fox News.

According to the American president, the military broke down the steel door and carried out the operation "in seconds." "It was an amazing job that these people did. No one else could have done something like that," Trump said.

At the same time, according to CNN, Maduro and his wife, Celia Flores, were captured at night while sleeping. They were taken out of the bedroom by members of the US elite special forces.

According to Trump, Maduro and his wife were flown by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima, a US warship patrolling the Caribbean Sea. The Venezuelan president will then be flown to New York.

Trump also said that he spoke with Maduro a week ago and offered him to surrender voluntarily.

The US President added that Washington will be actively involved in deciding who will lead the country in the future.