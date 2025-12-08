John Healy (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

The Royal Navy will "outrun" the actions of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "ensure the safety of the underwater combat space". This was announced by the Commander of the British Navy Gwyn Jenkins, to the newspaper The Independent.

The project, called Atlantic Bastion, will combine autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence with warships and aircraft as part of a new multi-million pound high-tech force to protect the UK's undersea cables and pipelines.

Speaking during a visit to the Portsmouth naval base last weekend, Jenkins acknowledged that the Royal Navy is "overwhelmed" but described plans to "prove that our technology is superior to theirs."

Announcing these plans, the UK Defense Secretary John Healy stated that it would be a "highly sophisticated hybrid combat force to detect, deter, and defeat those who threaten us."

The move came after reports of damage to cables in the Baltic Sea and British intelligence learned that Russia was modernizing its fleet to attack undersea cables and pipelines.

Speaking at the International Conference on Maritime Power on Monday, Jenkins will say that the Atlantic Bastion is "our bold new approach to securing the undersea battlespace against a modernized Russia."

"We are a fleet that thrives when it is allowed to adapt. To evolve. We have never stood still, because threats never do," he said.

Last month, Gillie was forced to issue a warning to Putin after a Russian spy ship operating on the edge of British waters directed lasers at RAF pilots.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that Putin poses an "active threat to British citizens, our security and our prosperity" after a major investigation into the Novichok poisonings in Salisbury concluded that the Russian dictator ordered the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal as a "public demonstration of Russian power."

The article says that the subsea infrastructure is the backbone of Britain's communications, carrying 99% of international telecommunications data and vital energy sources such as electricity, oil and gas.

"The Atlantic Bastion will include the development and testing of advanced anti-submarine sensor technologies.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said the project would create an advanced hybrid naval force to protect the UK and NATO allies from threats.

"This will allow the UK to locate, track and, if necessary, take action against adversaries with unprecedented effectiveness over large areas of the ocean," he said.

Geeley emphasized that the new project "combines the latest autonomous and artificial technologies with world-class warships and aircraft to create a highly advanced hybrid fighting force to detect, deter, and defeat those who threaten us."