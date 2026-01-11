US and partners launch "large-scale strikes" against ISIS in Syria – video

Syria (Illustrative photo: Bilal Al-Hammoud/EPA)

On the night of January 11, US forces struck the targets of the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria. About reported The US Central Command published the video.

US Central Command forces, along with partner forces, have conducted "large-scale strikes" against numerous ISIS targets across Syria. They are part of Operation Hawkeye, which was launched on December 19, 2025, on the instructions of the US President Donald Trump in response to the deadly attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra on December 13.

An attack by an ISIS terrorist resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and one American civilian interpreter.

The new strikes targeted ISIS terrorists across Syria as part of the United States' ongoing commitment to rooting out terrorist attacks against the military, preventing future attacks, and protecting U.S. and partner forces in the region.

"The United States and coalition forces remain determined to pursue terrorists who seek to harm the United States. Our message remains unwavering: if you harm our fighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how you try to escape justice," the statement said.

A week later, in response, the United States launched an operation to destroy ISIS terrorists, their infrastructure, and weapons depots. The United States and Jordan have struck more than 70 ISIS facilities in Syria, firing more than 100 precision-guided munitions.