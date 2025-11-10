Reuters: Syria foils two ISIS plots to assassinate new leader

Syria has thwarted two plots by the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) to assassinate President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This was reported to Reuters by a senior Syrian security official and a senior Middle East official

The plots were unrelated and were uncovered in the last few months. One of them was planned at an official meeting with Sharaa, which was publicly announced in advance. Details were not disclosed, citing security concerns.

According to one of the interlocutors, ISIS continues to pose a "real threat to the security of Syria and the region." In addition, over the past 10 months, a number of IS attacks on various targets, including places of worship, have been prevented.

"Syria reaffirms its commitment to protecting its people and continuing to fight terrorism in all its forms," the ministry said in a statement provided to Reuters.

It is noted that information about plots to assassinate the Syrian leader surfaced at a time when the country was ready to join the US-led global anti-Islamic State coalition, and on the eve of Sharaa's "historic meeting" with US President Donald Trump.

on November 8-9, the Syrian Ministry of the Interior launched a nationwide campaign to stop the activities of ISIS cells in the country. More than 70 suspects were detained. The reason was intelligence reports that ISIS was planning operations against the government and Syrian minorities, a representative of the Syrian security services said