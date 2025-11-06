UN Security Council lifts sanctions on new Syrian president before his visit to Trump
The UN Security Council has lifted sanctions against Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hassan Khattab. About it says on the authority's website.
The proposed USA the resolution was supported by 14 permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council, 0 voted against and only China abstained.
Both the United States and Russia voted in favor of the document.
Al-Sharaa and Khattab were removed from the list of sanctions against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorist groups.
The politicians belonged to the organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the force that led the overthrow of the pro-Russian dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.
The movement used to be an affiliate of al-Qaeda. In 2016, HTS severed ties with the group and in 2023 declared its rejection of Islamic fundamentalism.
Already on November 10 is expected al-Sharaa's visit to the White House.
- After the overthrow of the Assad regime, Ukraine provided Syria with humanitarian aid, and in late September, Kyiv officially restored diplomatic relations with Damascus.
- At the same time, in October, al-Sharaa visited Moscow and met with dictator Putin, after which Russian planes resumed flights to the military base in Hmeimim.
- Meanwhile, Reuters sources said that the United States is preparing to establish a military presence at the air base in Damascus to help broker a pact between Syria and Israel.
Comments (0)