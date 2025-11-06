UN Security Council lifts sanctions on new Syrian president before his visit to Trump

The US and Russia vote to lift restrictions against al-Sharaa and the head of the Syrian Interior Ministry, China abstains

Ahmed al-Sharaa (Photo: Kena Betancur / EPA)

The UN Security Council has lifted sanctions against Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hassan Khattab. About it says on the authority's website.

The proposed USA the resolution was supported by 14 permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council, 0 voted against and only China abstained.

Both the United States and Russia voted in favor of the document.

Al-Sharaa and Khattab were removed from the list of sanctions against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorist groups.

The politicians belonged to the organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the force that led the overthrow of the pro-Russian dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The movement used to be an affiliate of al-Qaeda. In 2016, HTS severed ties with the group and in 2023 declared its rejection of Islamic fundamentalism.

Already on November 10 is expected al-Sharaa's visit to the White House.