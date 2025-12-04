US Institute of Peace renamed in honor of Trump's "greatest deal maker"

Prior to that, the Trump administration effectively shut down the Institute, firing most of its board members and eliminating its funding from the draft budget for the next fiscal year

Renamed Peace Institute (Photo: State Department / X)

US Institute for Peace renamed in honor of President Donald Trump. About reported State Department.

"The State Department has renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come," the statement said.

The president's name appeared at the headquarters in Washington on the eve of the peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, it says in a CNN article.

The Trump administration has "effectively shut down the institute," which deals with conflict resolution and was created by Congress in 1984. The administration's draft budget for the next fiscal year included a provision to cut off federal funding for the institute.

In March, representatives of the Government Efficiency Department tried to force their way into the building, and returned a few days later, accompanied by police. The same month, the administration fired most of the members of the Peace Institute's board.

The Institute sued the government over the seizure of the building. The court ruled that the seizure of the building was illegal.