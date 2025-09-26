Frontline increased by 200 kilometers in a year – Syryskyi

The frontline currently stretches for 1,250 kilometers. Another 2,400 kilometers are not being fought, but there are Ukrainian troops, said the head of the Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook of Oleksandr Syrsky)

As of now, the active frontline stretches along almost 1,250 km, and this line has increased by about 200 km over the year. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting with media representatives, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .

"In addition, we still have 2,400 kilometers where there are no hostilities, but we must also keep our troops there," he emphasized .

On average, there are 160 to 190 combat clashes every day. And about 15-20 assault actions by Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue the tactics of active counteroffensive actions, active defense, which allows them not to give the initiative to the enemy, as well as to maneuver forces and means, focusing their main efforts on problem areas.

Syrskyi emphasized that the enemy uses about twice as many artillery shells.

"We compensate for this by the accuracy of our strikes, reconnaissance and hitting the most important enemy targets," he added .