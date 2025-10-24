Kim Jong Un builds a "sacred" memorial to soldiers killed in Russia's war against Ukraine

Museum of Military Feats to "honor" DPRK soldiers who participated in foreign military operations

Kim Jong-un (Photo: CNA)

North Korea begins construction of a memorial in Pyongyang to its soldiers killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, reports Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Museum of Military Feats to Be Built to "Pray for the Immortality of the DPRK's Proud Military Heroes" Who Performed "Immortal Feats" in Foreign Military Operations.

"Families of martyrs and soldiers who fought in the operations to liberate Kursk are present here," said dictator, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un .

Kim reminded that his country's troops have been in Russia's Kursk region for a year and noted their help in achieving a "decisive victory".

In addition to officials and the DPRK leader, the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora.

According to the North Korean dictator, relations between North Korea and Russia "are now reaching their historic peak".