National Police confirms connection of "Masha and the Bear" with Russia – MP Yurchyshyn

Police may restrict the cartoon "Masha and the Bear" in Ukraine if appropriate sanctions are applied

"Masha and the Bear (Photo: Screenshot from the video)

Law enforcement officials have confirmed the connection between the Masha and the Bear cartoon and Russia. This was reported to by MP from Voice Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, who appealed to the National Police to check possible links between the cartoon "Masha and the Bear" and Russia.

Law enforcement officials point to possible ties with Russia, as the cartoon's official resources include a link to a page on the VK social network (blocked in Ukraine). The site itself is hosted on a Russian domain, but when you go there, you are redirected to an allegedly neutral domain with no connection to Russia.

The cartoon has a Ukrainian translation, but it is only an adaptation of the content, emphasizes the MP.

The National Police noted that if sanctions are imposed against the cartoon, the agency is ready to take part in restricting content in Ukraine. In turn, the Cabinet of Ministers sent letters to the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications .

Earlier, Oksana Moroz, the head of Tyshchuk Digital HUB, who develops brands on YouTube, and Oksana Moroz, the author of the project "How Not to Become a Vegetable," saw there are markers of propaganda: the girl always goes unpunished and appears in several episodes wearing a Soviet cap and a tanker hat.