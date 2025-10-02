PACE condemns Russia's war against Ukraine and the Kremlin's threat to European security

PACE (Photo: x.com/pace_news)

On October 2, the PACE adopted a resolution entitled "Russia: New Threats to European Democracies," which condemns attacks on civilian infrastructure, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and interference in European elections. The document is published by on the organization's website.

"The document clearly states that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the main factor in destabilizing security on the continent," said Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

128 MPs voted in favor, zero voted against, and three abstained: Gabriela Heinrich (Germany), Murat Cingi (Turkey) and Arnaldo Lomuti (Italy). With this document, PACE condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and interference in European elections.

Voting (Photo: facebook.com/stefanchuk.official)

In addition, the parliamentary assembly is deeply concerned about the "multifaceted threat" that Russia poses to the security and stability of Europe.

"It is imperative that the Council of Europe member states fully realize the magnitude of the threat posed by Russia and do everything possible to strengthen their deterrence, preparedness and resilience to it in order to ensure Europe's democratic security and peaceful future," the document says.

The PACE also condemned Russia's interference in elections across Europe and its attempts to destabilize European democracies, increase internal polarization and undermine trust. In particular, the Kremlin's information war against the EU countries.

"The Assembly reiterates that Russia's strategy to destabilize European democracies through force, intimidation and foreign influence must be firmly rejected and stopped. Russia must cease its unprovoked aggressions and provocations and be held accountable for its repeated crimes and violations of international law," the statement reads.

Separately, PACE called for the International Commission for the Review of Ukraine's Claims to start its work as soon as possible.

"The Assembly calls on the Council of Europe member states to establish as soon as possible an International Commission of Inquiry for Ukraine, which will become a mechanism for victims of aggression to access justice. This will allow deported children, victims of torture, as well as civilians who have suffered loss and destruction, to effectively submit their claims for reparations and seek justice," the document says .