Russia hits Naftogaz's production facilities and thermal power plants with drones

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv region (Photo: SES / Telegram)

As a result of the massive Russian attack, the gas and energy infrastructure has once again come under attack. How reported in the NAC "Naftogaz of Ukrainethe occupiers attacked the company's production facilities and thermal power plants with drones.

As the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz noted Sergiy Koretsky, enemy attacks occur in sync with the cold snap. The enemy tries to take advantage of the cold weather and peak load to disable the system.

He added that emergency crews, technical services and all specialized departments are working in an intensified mode to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore the facilities.

An attack on a thermal power plant (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)