Russia strikes Dobropillia: 4 killed, 18 injured

Four apartment buildings were damaged in the attack

Russian occupier (Illustrative photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Russian forces struck Dobropillia, killing four people and injuring 18, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

The occupiers launched three strikes on the city. Preliminary reports indicate damage to four apartment buildings.

The final casualty count and extent of destruction will be determined later.

Authorities, police, emergency services, and other relevant agencies are working at the impact sites.

The regional governor urged residents to evacuate in time.

Photo: Telegram Vadim Filashkin

Dobropillia is a city in Donetsk Oblast, located about 20 kilometers from the front line.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate