Russia strikes Dobropillia: 4 killed, 18 injured
Russian forces struck Dobropillia, killing four people and injuring 18, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.
The occupiers launched three strikes on the city. Preliminary reports indicate damage to four apartment buildings.
The final casualty count and extent of destruction will be determined later.
Authorities, police, emergency services, and other relevant agencies are working at the impact sites.
The regional governor urged residents to evacuate in time.
Dobropillia is a city in Donetsk Oblast, located about 20 kilometers from the front line.
- Earlier, on the night of March 7, a Russian bombing in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, injured seven people, including two children.
- Russian forces also launched a massive attack on Ukraine with various types of missiles and nearly 200 drones. Air defense forces shot down 34 missiles and 100 UAVs.
- In the evening, the occupiers carried out another large-scale drone strike on Odesa's civilian and energy infrastructure.