Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv kills two women

The victims were employees of a private company

Launch of а Russian Iskander missile (Illustrative photo from occupier media)

On the evening of January 27, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv, killing two women, regional governor Vitaliy Kim reported.

The missile strike targeted a private enterprise, resulting in the deaths of two employees, Kim stated.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych confirmed the strike hit a private company.

The Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a ballistic missile threat prior to the attack.

The air raid alert in Mykolaiv Oblast was issued at 7:58 p.m. Kyiv time and ended at 8:31 p.m.