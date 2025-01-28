Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv kills two women
On the evening of January 27, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv, killing two women, regional governor Vitaliy Kim reported.
The missile strike targeted a private enterprise, resulting in the deaths of two employees, Kim stated.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych confirmed the strike hit a private company.
The Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a ballistic missile threat prior to the attack.
The air raid alert in Mykolaiv Oblast was issued at 7:58 p.m. Kyiv time and ended at 8:31 p.m.
- On the night of January 28, Russia carried out a drone attack on Kharkiv, sparking a massive fire at a civilian enterprise.
- In Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces struck a civilian car marked "people" with a drone, killing one person and injuring two others.