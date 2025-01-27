Russians hit nine-story building in Stepnohirsk with aerial bomb, four injured
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian forces struck a multi-story residential building in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with an aerial bomb, injuring four people, the Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Occupying troops conducted a mass bombardment of Stepnohirsk using glide bombs.

One of the bombs hit a nine-story building, damaging apartments from the fifth to the ninth floors.

Firefighters swiftly extinguished the resulting blaze, according to the ministry.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Stepnohirsk is located approximately 4.6 kilometers from the frontline:

Степногірськ на мапі Deepstate (біла позначка, обведена червоним)
Stepnogorsk on the Deepstate map (white mark, circled in red)
