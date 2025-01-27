Russians hit nine-story building in Stepnohirsk with aerial bomb, four injured

The town suffered heavy bombardment with glide bombs

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian forces struck a multi-story residential building in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with an aerial bomb, injuring four people, the Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Occupying troops conducted a mass bombardment of Stepnohirsk using glide bombs.

One of the bombs hit a nine-story building, damaging apartments from the fifth to the ninth floors.

Firefighters swiftly extinguished the resulting blaze, according to the ministry.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Stepnohirsk is located approximately 4.6 kilometers from the frontline:

Stepnogorsk on the Deepstate map (white mark, circled in red)

From the evening of January 26 through the night of January 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs, causing damage in four regions.