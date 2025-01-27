Russians hit nine-story building in Stepnohirsk with aerial bomb, four injured
Russian forces struck a multi-story residential building in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with an aerial bomb, injuring four people, the Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
Occupying troops conducted a mass bombardment of Stepnohirsk using glide bombs.
One of the bombs hit a nine-story building, damaging apartments from the fifth to the ninth floors.
Firefighters swiftly extinguished the resulting blaze, according to the ministry.
Stepnohirsk is located approximately 4.6 kilometers from the frontline:
- From the evening of January 26 through the night of January 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs, causing damage in four regions.